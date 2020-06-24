Maratón de Nueva York es cancelado

View this post on Instagram

The 2020 #TCSNYCMarathon, set to take place on November 1, has been canceled. Due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event, and in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of the City of New York, we made the difficult decision to cancel the world’s largest marathon.⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ All participants who were registered for the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon will be contacted directly by July 15 regarding their cancellation resolution options. You will have the choice of one of the following five resolution options:⁣⁠⁣⁣⁠⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ – A full refund of your entry fee⁣⁠ – Guaranteed complimentary entry for the 2021 Marathon⁣⁠⁣⁠ – Guaranteed complimentary entry for the 2022 Marathon⁣⁠ – Guaranteed complimentary entry for the 2023 Marathon⁣⁠ – Donate the value of your entry fee to support NYRR’s free youth and community programs⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ Runners who gained entry through a charity, partner, or international tour operator should reach out to that organization beginning July 1 for the resolution options available to them.⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ Registered runners and others from around the world are invited to participate in the third annual TCS New York City Marathon – Virtual 26.2M taking place from October 17 through November 1. Further details on the virtual marathon will be shared in July.⁣⁠⁣⁣⁠⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ In addition, the 2020 #AbbottDash5K on October 31 has also been canceled. In the days and weeks ahead, NYRR will continue to work closely with government officials regarding the status of other in-person events and programs in 2020, with the likelihood of additional cancellations to be announced this summer.⁣⁠⁣⁣⁠⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ While this decision weighs heavily on us, the health and well-being of our running community is of the utmost importance. We appreciate your continued support.⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ Visit the link in bio to learn more.