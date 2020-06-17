Manny Perez es el detective Sixto Santiago

Chequeen clips de este orgullo dominicano en ‘Big Dogs’. Todos los episodios estarán en Prime Video y Tubi el 1 de julio.
Manny Perez is Detective Sixto Santiago. #BigDogsTV – all episodes streaming July 1.
Only chaos follows an empire’s fall. Brett Cullen, Manny Perez, and Michael Rabe star in #BigDogsTV – all episodes on Tubi and other platforms July 1.
The More you know… #BigDogsTV – all episodes streaming on Prime Video and Tubi July 1.
