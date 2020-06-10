Clarissa Molina, la inversionista

View this post on Instagram

➡️ swipe left! Me gustaría hacer un paréntesis y compartir esta alegria con ustedes y de una forma u otra servir de inspiración. Estoy sumamente honrada de haber sido nombra en esta prestigiosa revista @forbes como ejemplo siendo una mujer joven, como podemos ir sembrando semillas ahora y en un futuro ver los frutos. En mi caso he elegido bienes raíces cuando he tenido la oportunidad de invertir, no significa que esté generando ganancias en estos momentos ni tampoco quizá por los próximos 3 o 5 años, pero en el momento justo podrás generar el ingreso para ti y tu familia y ofrecerles un buen futuro a tus hijos. Muchas gracias @gabywallstreet a seguir aprendiendo. 🙌🏼 ✨ I would like to make a parenthesis and share this joy with you. In one way or another serve as an inspiration. I am extremely honored to have been named in this prestigious magazine @forbes as an example of being a young woman, on how I am planting seeds now and see the growth in the future by investing in real state. When the opportunity was presented to me I didn’t think twice, it does not mean that I am generating profits right now nor perhaps for the next 3 or 5 years, but at the right time you will be able to generate income for you and your family and offer your children a good future. Thank you very much @gabywallstreet for representing Latinas in Wall Street and making everything possible. 🙌🏼 Let’s keep leaning.