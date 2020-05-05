Vanessa abre una carta de Kobe Bryant en su cumpleaños

Mayo 5, 2020 por Remo


Vanessa Bryant
«Ayer encontré un sobre etiquetado como: ‘El amor de mi vida. De tu papi’. Esperé para abrir una carta más en mi cumpleaños. Extraño al amor de mi vida y a mi dulce y pequeña ‘Mamacita’ -mi compañera tauro-. También agradecida por despertar a mis tres dulces chicas hoy. Ojalá estuviéramos todos juntos»

