Vanessa abre una carta de Kobe Bryant en su cumpleaños

Vanessa Bryant
«Ayer encontré un sobre etiquetado como: ‘El amor de mi vida. De tu papi’. Esperé para abrir una carta más en mi cumpleaños. Extraño al amor de mi vida y a mi dulce y pequeña ‘Mamacita’ -mi compañera tauro-. También agradecida por despertar a mis tres dulces chicas hoy. Ojalá estuviéramos todos juntos»
Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi ❤️I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.❤️The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#MyBirthdayWish
