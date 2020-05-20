VIDEO | ¿Odias andar con mascarilla?

Via @mrrottenapple
¿Qué opinas de este invento?
View this post on Instagram
The #COVID19 box protector. Bike sold separately 😩😍#photooftheday @nygovcuomo @nycmayor @ny1 #nytough #newyorktough
A post shared by Rotten Apple Art Alley (@mrrottenapple) on May 17, 2020 at 1:17pm PDT
The #COVID19 box protector. Bike sold separately 😩😍#photooftheday @nygovcuomo @nycmayor @ny1 #nytough #newyorktough
A post shared by Rotten Apple Art Alley (@mrrottenapple) on May 17, 2020 at 1:17pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
Quarantine ain’t stopping this summer body 😩😂
A post shared by Rotten Apple Art Alley (@mrrottenapple) on May 16, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT
Quarantine ain’t stopping this summer body 😩😂
A post shared by Rotten Apple Art Alley (@mrrottenapple) on May 16, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT
dímelo
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: