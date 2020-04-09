Cardi B regalará $1,000 por hora

Abril 9, 2020 por Remo


La cantante Cardi B anunció este miércoles que donará junto a la firma de moda «Fashion Nova» un total de 1 millón de dólares a personas que hayan sido afectadas por la pandemia del coronavirus.( Seguir leyendo…)

También chequea los siguientes videos relacionados:

Tagged with: ,
Internacional, Nueva York

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

dímelo

Calientes
Quédate en Casa: Consulta tu cédula
Sujeto pide 'cacao'
Video: Sujeto Oro 24 viola toque de queda, se come policías y lo dejan ir
Video: El Sujeto se entrega
Fallece alta ejecutiva de ARS Yunen
Emiten orden de arresto contra El Sujeto
Video:Equipo médico gringo bailando merengue
Tipa encuera gritando que tiene coronavirus
Video: Mensaje de Romeo y su chichí
Perdieron su cámara en playa dominicana y la recuperan 18 meses después