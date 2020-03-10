Viral – Taxista se cuida bien del coronavirus

Nueva York.- Chequea cómo este chofer se protege del coronavirus:
View this post on Instagram
#DalePlay VIRAL: Mira como este taxista se cuida del #coronavirus. Que opinas? . . . 📹 @phildoeshair #Uber #lyft #buscandoelmoro #coronavirus #covid19 #newYork #nuevaYork
A post shared by Página fea, pero informativa (@remolachanet) on Mar 10, 2020 at 9:12am PDT
#DalePlay VIRAL: Mira como este taxista se cuida del #coronavirus. Que opinas? . . . 📹 @phildoeshair #Uber #lyft #buscandoelmoro #coronavirus #covid19 #newYork #nuevaYork
A post shared by Página fea, pero informativa (@remolachanet) on Mar 10, 2020 at 9:12am PDT
dímelo
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: