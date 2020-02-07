Video: Cantante y actriz criolla Sharlene en serie de Fox

View this post on Instagram

He vuelto a @foxtv con un personaje que me ha retado mucho. Nada cerca a lo que han visto de mi antes. Ella es Rose y llega a imponer sus reglas sin importar las consecuencias. Este jueves salimos así que pendiente. . I’m truly honored to be a part of @deputyonfox 🙌🏼 Thanks to the crew and cast for making the experience so amazing. @therealkimharrison you are such an inspiration and I’m so grateful. This role was definitely out of the box for me and this is why I loved it. I hope you guys like it and tune in!