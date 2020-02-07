Video: Cantante y actriz criolla Sharlene en serie de Fox

Febrero 6, 2020 por Remo


Sharlene retoma su faceta como actriz. Desde este jueves, figura en varios episodios de la serie “Deputy” de la cadena Fox. (Seguir leyendo aquí…)

También chequea el siguiente contenido relacionado:

Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

dímelo

Calientes
Raymond y Miguel se ríen de la vaina con Telemicro
Rochy RD confiesa sufre de depresión; solicita dinero
Alexandra Hatcu escupe a Enrique Crespo
Video - Tiroteo en la avenida Venezuela; 3 muertos
Trágica muerte de familia dominicana en New Jersey
Murió la hija de la capitana de Las Reinas del Caribe
Murió “Popeye” el jefe de los sicarios de Pablo Escobar
Video: Arrestan abogado y llega muerto al cuartel
Coronavirus: Desembarcó en La Romana un crucero jodón
Explican causa de muerte de la hija de Prisilla Rivera