Alerta tras tiroteo en el Bronx

Febrero 9, 2020 por Remo


Según el The New York Post, el incidente se registra dentro del Precinto 41, donde un hombre ingresó y disparó, hiriendo a un oficial, para el que se solicitó sangre. (Seguir leyendo aquí…)

Nueva York

