Video – ARod: ‘Mi cerveza’

Enero 31, 2020 por Percha


Alex Rodríguez publica primer video promocional de cerveza Presidente.

*Noticias República Dominicana

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

dímelo

Calientes
Dominicana arma tremendo show en un avión
Raymond Pozo prohibido interpretar Tubérculo Gourmet
Estudiantes dominicanos en China: Habla familia y Cancillería
Cuánto gana un árbitro de Lidom
Lebron con su nuevo tatuaje en honor a Kobe
'Eran de esperarse los comentarios contra mí'
Yovanny Polanco se retira de los escenarios
Dan de alta a Rochy RD
Se hizo el muerto
Joven de 17 años se ahorca en Jarabacoa