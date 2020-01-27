Video viral de una entrevista de Kobe Bryant



Mira lo qué respondió Kobe Bryant cuando le preguntaron qué haría si pudiera volver el tiempo atrás:

“Si tuviera el poder de volver el tiempo atrás jamas lo usaría…Porque si no cada momento por el que pasaste no significa nada”…“Porque siempre podrías volver atrás y repetirlo otra vez. Entonces pierde su esencia. Pierde su belleza. Las cosas tienen un final». (Seguir leyendo aquí…)

También chequea el siguiente contenido relacionado:

"If I had the power to turn back time, I would never use it. [I'd think about it] ..because then every moment that you go through means absolutely nothing, cause you can always go back and do it again. It loses its flavor, it loses its beauty." #RIPMAMBA KOBE BRYANT! pic.twitter.com/oa2aZw07Hf

— Kaan Berk #KB24 (@kaantheberk) January 27, 2020