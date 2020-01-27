Video viral de una entrevista de Kobe Bryant

Enero 27, 2020 por Remo


Mira lo qué respondió Kobe Bryant cuando le preguntaron qué haría si pudiera volver el tiempo atrás:
“Si tuviera el poder de volver el tiempo atrás jamas lo usaría…Porque si no cada momento por el que pasaste no significa nada”…“Porque siempre podrías volver atrás y repetirlo otra vez. Entonces pierde su esencia. Pierde su belleza. Las cosas tienen un final». (Seguir leyendo aquí…)

También chequea el siguiente contenido relacionado:

Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

dímelo

Calientes
Influencer chillin en RD tras publicación de video íntimo
Fotos: Mozart se topa con Rihanna y JayZ
Muere Kobe Bryant en un accidente de helicóptero
Confirman la muerte de una hija de Kobe Bryant
VIDEO: Lebron James llora tras muerte de Kobe
Andrés García explota contra Luis Miguel
Identifican a todas las víctimas que murieron junto a Kobe
Trasladan a Rochy RD a otra clínica
Más sobre la muerte de Kobe
Viral: Tamara The Teacher, La gringa aplatanada