Amara La Negra en película de Netflix

Enero 6, 2020 por Remo


Este nuevo año inició de una forma muy positiva para Amara La Negra. Es que la película “Fall Girls”, en la que aparece la cantante dominicana ya se encuentra disponible en la plataforma Netflix. (Seguir leyendo aquí…)

LO LOGRE! PADRE! AMÉN! 🥳 OMG! YESSSSS!!! I can’t believe it’s Happening! What away to start the year! I always dreamed with watching myself on “Netflix” And it Happened! I wanna take this opportunity to say I am so grateful and honored to have had the opportunity of working with the director @chrisstokes1969 Thank you for supporting me and believing in me! #Fallgirls Streaming now on @netflix (@djkhaled) voice @footagefilmsstudios starring @amaralanegraaln @tamiroman @msjoelyfisher @whoisparisphillips @ericapeeples @1ericahubbard @boogie_p @alfrednolanthomas2 Produced by: @iamjuanitastokes @cityofrome @marqueshouston @boogie_p written and directed by @chrisstokes1969

