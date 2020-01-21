La vainas más raras confiscados en aeropuertos de EEUU

View this post on Instagram

It's award season and we're skipping the glam and red carpet treatment to accept the award (no this wasn't a misread of the teleprompter) for the 2019 TSA Top Ten Most Unusual Finds. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Here goes…Wow, we weren't expecting this! (Pulls sheet of paper out of pocket) First, to our officers, thank you for your dedication and hard work at checkpoints across the country! We wouldn't have these numerous gems without your skilled screening abilities. Second, we would like to thank the traveling public for the inspiration. Clearly, these folks don't follow this account… Finally, thank you to our followers for enjoying these strange catches as much as we do! Don't let your friend's item get featured on our page… tag a friend who needs to follow us! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We would be remiss if we didn't recognize the airports that got us here. Thank you to @flysjc, @ancairport, @iflymia, @flymco, #bdlairport, @lgaairport, @flymlb, #ewrairport, @triflight_, and #jnuairport! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We want to keep seeing your unusual items but we also want you to get through security without incident… so if you have questions on how to pack a certain item, reach out to our AskTSA team, available 365 days a year, on #Facebook and #Twitter.