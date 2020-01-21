La vainas más raras confiscados en aeropuertos de EEUU

Enero 21, 2020 por Remo


Chequea ‘Los 10 mejores hallazgos’, según la Administración de Seguridad del Transporte (TSA) durante el 2019:

View this post on Instagram

It’s award season and we’re skipping the glam and red carpet treatment to accept the award (no this wasn’t a misread of the teleprompter) for the 2019 TSA Top Ten Most Unusual Finds. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Here goes…Wow, we weren’t expecting this! (Pulls sheet of paper out of pocket) First, to our officers, thank you for your dedication and hard work at checkpoints across the country! We wouldn’t have these numerous gems without your skilled screening abilities. Second, we would like to thank the traveling public for the inspiration. Clearly, these folks don’t follow this account… Finally, thank you to our followers for enjoying these strange catches as much as we do! Don’t let your friend’s item get featured on our page… tag a friend who needs to follow us! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We would be remiss if we didn’t recognize the airports that got us here. Thank you to @flysjc, @ancairport, @iflymia, @flymco, #bdlairport, @lgaairport, @flymlb, #ewrairport, @triflight_, and #jnuairport! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We want to keep seeing your unusual items but we also want you to get through security without incident… so if you have questions on how to pack a certain item, reach out to our AskTSA team, available 365 days a year, on #Facebook and #Twitter. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #awardseason #topten #top10 #prohibiteditems #carryonbag #safetravel #traveltips #airportsecurity #TSA #TSAIG #instatravel #traveling

A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on

Relacionado:
Qué pasa con vainas confiscados en aeropuertos…

Internacional, Nueva York

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

dímelo

Calientes
Rochy RD: Peor de lo que se pensaba
Omega sufre parálisis facial
Asaltantes matan a ejecutiva bancaria en su casa
Merenguero Jerry Vargas sepultado sin lápida
Madre de carajito que profanó tumba: son “niños inocentes”
La máquina que le regaló Daddy Yankee a su jeva
Más sobre la ejecutiva bancaria asesinada en su casa
Rapero Rochy RD sufrió un aparatoso accidente
Video: Brea Frank y Francisca Lachapel bailando salsa
Virales: Puerco volador | Brad y Jen | Kiss Cam