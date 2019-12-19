Fotos – Incendio destruye yate de Marc Anthony

Diciembre 19, 2019 por Remo


El yate del popular cantante Marc Anthony se incendió la noche del miércoles, aunque no se reportó ningún herido. (Seguir leyendo aquí…)

También chequea el siguiente contenido relacionado:

Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

dímelo

Calientes
Guitarrista de Romeo Santos: 'Nos chuleaban a la mala'
#MasVistasDel2019 - La ex de Mozart La Para, abusando.
Teodoro Reyes se la devuelve a Alejandro Sanz
#MasVistasDel2019 -'La verdad detrás de la Gira del Pueblo de Romeo'
RD:Pasajero número 5 millones
El jevito de 25 años de Madonna
Raulín Rodríguez 'ta claro como El Bachatú
Embajadora gringa bajando fría y jugando dominó en colmado
Esposa de Ramfis Trujillo vive en extrema pobreza
La final de Dominicana’s Got Talent