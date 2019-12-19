Fotos – Incendio destruye yate de Marc Anthony



El yate del popular cantante Marc Anthony se incendió la noche del miércoles, aunque no se reportó ningún herido. (Seguir leyendo aquí…)

Incredibly proud of our @CityofMiamiFire as they tackled a fire aboard 120 ft vessel at Watson Island. Code 1 fire boats from Miami supported by @MiamiBeachFire & @MiamiDadeFire. Witnessed these professionals in action tonight with our new fire boat & they were impressive pic.twitter.com/8gy4h3gilm

— Emilio T Gonzalez (@emiliotgonzalez) December 19, 2019