Wepa! República Dominicana vence a Angola en el Mundial de Baloncesto



República Dominicana venció 75-67 a Angola en el Mundial de Baloncesto. La selección dominicana termina invicta en el Grupo A.

Angola 2/21 three-pointers & 15/28 from the foul line😢 #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/3lDbKALZHh

🇩🇴 Dominican Republic (3-0) survive a lackluster performance from Karl Anthony Towns (8 pts, 2 reb, 2 blks, 4 fouls, 2/4 fg, 3/3 ft, 14 min), allow 21 offensive rebounds and beat 🇦🇴 Angola 75-67 to win Group A.

LOOK: Karl-Anthony Towns raves with the Dominican Republic crowd after sweeping Group A with a 75-67 victory over Angola @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/NUurFSnEXf

— Ralph Edwin Villanueva (@_ralphedwin) August 29, 2023