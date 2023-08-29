Wepa! República Dominicana vence a Angola en el Mundial de Baloncesto

Agosto 29, 2023 por Percha


República Dominicana venció 75-67 a Angola en el Mundial de Baloncesto. La selección dominicana termina invicta en el Grupo A.

Deportes

