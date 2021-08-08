Cosmonauta ruso muestra la capital dominicana desde el espacio

Agosto 8, 2021 por J.C


El cosmonauta ruso Oleg Novitskiy, volvió a mostrar la belleza de República Dominicana, esta vez, Santo Domingo.

“#DominicanRepublic, ¡Hola de nuevo! Esta vez capturé su capital -#SantoDomingo. Esta es la ciudad más antigua del Nuevo Mundo de todas las que han sobrevivido hasta nuestros días. Está ubicado en la costa sur de República Dominicana.”

*Noticias República Dominicana, Ciencia, Internacional

