Cosmonauta ruso muestra la capital dominicana desde el espacio



El cosmonauta ruso Oleg Novitskiy, volvió a mostrar la belleza de República Dominicana, esta vez, Santo Domingo.

“#DominicanRepublic, ¡Hola de nuevo! Esta vez capturé su capital -#SantoDomingo. Esta es la ciudad más antigua del Nuevo Mundo de todas las que han sobrevivido hasta nuestros días. Está ubicado en la costa sur de República Dominicana.”

#DominicanRepublic, hello again! 👋🏻 This time I captured its capital alone — #SantoDomingo.

This is the oldest city in the New World of all that have survived to the present day. It is located on the southern coast of the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/hn4Dc8F13y

— Oleg Novitskiy (@novitskiy_iss) August 8, 2021