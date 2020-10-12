Bikineo de Zoe Saldaña

View this post on Instagram

I wear pink in honor of all women I know and love who have battled breast cancer. It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company for #kitstokickcancer! They have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October. In addition, they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Be sure to tag them and use #kitstokickcancer