Los Nacionales reciben sus anillos de Serie Mundial

Julio 10, 2020 por Percha


Los Nacionales de Washington recibieron sus anillos de Serie Mundial el jueves de una manera no tradicional debido a la pandemia del coronavirus. (Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea algunas imágenes del anillo:

Deportes

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

