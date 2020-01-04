Cantante Pink dona US$500 mil pa’ combatir incendios en Australia

Enero 4, 2020 por Remo


Ha prometido que el dinero irá directamente a los servicios locales de bomberos que están luchando tan duro en la primera línea. (Seguir leyendo aquí…)

Internacional

