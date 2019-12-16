Fuego en las alturas

Diciembre 16, 2019 por Percha


Pasajero graba las llamas saliendo de un motor de un avión de United que hizo un aterrizaje de emergencia.

Un vuelo de United Airlines que partió de San Diego, California, se vio obligado a hacer un aterrizaje de emergencia en Albuquerque después de que se vieron llamas saliendo desde uno de los motores del avión. (Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea el video relacionado:

Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

dímelo

Calientes
Guitarrista de Romeo Santos: 'Nos chuleaban a la mala'
#MasVistasDel2019 - La ex de Mozart La Para, abusando.
La ex de Mozart La Para, abusando de nuevo
Esposa de Ramfis Trujillo vive en extrema pobreza
Anthony Santos: 'La bachata tiene tres nombres Luis Vargas, El Mayimbe y Raulín'
Regalito de Navidad
Alexandra defiende su foto. Dice que no hubo photoshop. pero...
RD:Pasajero número 5 millones
El banco le depositó US$37 millones por error
#MasVistasDel2019 -'La verdad detrás de la Gira del Pueblo de Romeo'