Fuego en las alturas



Pasajero graba las llamas saliendo de un motor de un avión de United que hizo un aterrizaje de emergencia.

Un vuelo de United Airlines que partió de San Diego, California, se vio obligado a hacer un aterrizaje de emergencia en Albuquerque después de que se vieron llamas saliendo desde uno de los motores del avión. (Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea el video relacionado:

Strange to sit there & think ‘What if this is it?’ To just sit there & accept the potential fate that seems to be a possibility & not tell the sleeping people all around you. No need to panic the others. I’m a pretty calm person but took me a while to stop the shakes & trembles. pic.twitter.com/4rWfNvFhBM

— Thomas Chorny (@SteepleCoach) December 16, 2019